Maha: Pvt firm owner arrested for GST fraud

Evidence gathered during the investigation and confession of the proprietor indicated that an offence under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, he said. The department is going to intensify its anti-evasion drive against the fraudsters and tax evaders in the coming days and months.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:22 IST
The CGST Commissionerate has arrested the owner of a private firm for availing and passing on fake input tax credit of Rs 26.28 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off from the central intelligence unit of the CGST Mumbai Zone a probe was initiated, which revealed that only invoices were issued by M/s Amarnath Enterprises, but goods were not supplied, the official said. Evidence gathered during the investigation and confession of the proprietor indicated that an offence under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, he said. The accused had allegedly availed and passed on fake input tax credit of Rs 26.28 crore by issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 132.7 crore, the official said.

The firm's proprietor was arrested on Thursday and has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody, he said.

Belapur Commissionerate has detected tax evasion of Rs. 1138.59 Crore and arrested 4 persons, in the financial year 2021-22. The department is going to intensify its anti-evasion drive against the fraudsters and tax evaders in the coming days and months.

