Excluding Russia from SWIFT must be on the table - Netherlands
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:36 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Excluding Russia from the global SWIFT system of interbank payments should be an option given the scale of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in Friday.
"When you see what is happening (in Ukraine) ... you have to look at all means possible when it comes to sanctions, including SWIFT", Hoekstra told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
