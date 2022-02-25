Jail official, facing graft charges, commits suicide

The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased Kuldeep Hooda (45), a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak, was facing two cases of corruption and was absconding, they said.

He had arrived in Makrola village under Rajendra Park police station limits to visit his sister-in-law, where he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance. He died at the SGT Medical College and Hospital, police said. Of the two cases of corruption, one was registered by the police in Narnaul and another by the state vigilance bureau. On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, had rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

“Kuldeep has two cases of extortion and corruption against him with Narnaul police and with the state vigilance bureau. Yesterday, was the hearing for his anticipatory bail in the High Court, which was rejected. This might have disturbed him. We are speaking to his family and investigating,” Subhash Bokan, spokesperson of Gurugram Police, told PTI.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased alleged that the Narnaul Police and vigilance department had framed Hooda in false cases. They filed a complaint with the Gurugram Police, demanding fair investigation. “A jail warden was nabbed while accepting bribe but the police and vigilance framed Kuldeep Hooda. We want fair investigation and action against the erring officers”, said Neelam, wife and Mukesh, brother of Hooda.

The body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem on Friday, police said. “The family demanded fair investigation and we assured them for the same. Action will be taken as per the law”, said Deepak Saharan, DCP.

Last year, on the complaint of an inmate of Narnaul Jail, vigilance team had caught a jail warden while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. During investigation, the name of the Jail Superintendent Anil Kumar and Deputy Superintendent Kuldeep Hooda came into light.

So far, two jail wardens have been arrested, while both Kumar and deceased Hooda were absconding, Bokan said.

To avoid arrest, both had filed anticipatory bail applications in the Narnaul Court, which was rejected. Then both moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, which also rejected their pleas. Hooda committed suicide while Kumar is still absconding, the police official added. PTI COR RCJ RCJ

