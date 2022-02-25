Left Menu

Khejuri bomb blast case: NIA conducts raids at five places in Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal in the Khejuri bomb blast case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA carried out search operations at five locations in the East Medinipur district in West Bengal.

During the searches, the NIA said it has seized incriminating documents and digital devices. This case was initially registered by Khejuri Police Station in East Medinipur on January 4 and the NIA took over the investigation on January 25.

The case relates to a bomb explosion in the house of an accused Kankan Karan, a resident of village Paschim Bhanganmari on March 3. During the explosion accused Kankan Karan and Anup Das got seriously injured and later Anup Das succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

