Left Menu

Ukraine's Kuleba discusses with Blinken need to use U.S. reach to ban Russia from SWIFT

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:45 IST
Ukraine's Kuleba discusses with Blinken need to use U.S. reach to ban Russia from SWIFT

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken via telephone about the need to use all U.S. influence on some hesitant European countries in order to ban Russia from SWIFT, Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.

Kuleba said he also discussed with Blinken further supplies of defensive weapons to Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack since early Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022