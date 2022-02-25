Mumbai court stays summons issued to Mamata Banerjee in case of disrespecting national anthem

A sessions court here on Friday stayed the summons issued to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till March 25 in a case pertaining to her disrespecting the national anthem.

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the BJP's Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court with a complaint alleging that Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

Gupta has accused Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem and demanded that an FIR be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate court had issued summons to Banerjee earlier this month and had directed her to appear before the court on March 2.

The West Bengal chief minister, however, moved a review petition before the sessions court, praying for stay on the magistrate court's proceedings.

Senior counsel Majeed Memon, appearing for Banerjee, argued that no ingredients under relevant section of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 were made out in the application (before the magistrate court) of the complainant.

Gupta was not present at the said function, he said, submitting that without examination of the complainant, the magistrate accepted an affidavit in deviation of the mandatory provisions prescribed under provision of the CrPC.

Judge R N Rokade after hearing the submissions, held that it was necessary to give an opportunity to the prosecution and complainant to contest the matter.

The judge then issued a notice to Gupta and kept the matter for appearance on March 25.

The court noted that prima facie, it appears that there is a deviation of the mandatory provisions as contemplated under section 200 of the CRPC, which pertains to examination of the complainant. As per the provision, a magistrate taking cognisance of an offence on a complaint shall examine upon oath the complainant and the witnesses present, if any.

Further, the judge said as an ''exigency is shown'', it would be proper to stay proceeding before the metropolitan magistrate.

