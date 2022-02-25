Left Menu

Hoshiarpur man arrested for posting private videos of woman on social media

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her private videos on social media, police said on Friday. The alleged man, later identified as Jasmeet Singh, began chatting with the woman through video calls and recorded a few private ones, a senior police officer said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her private videos on social media, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Jasmeet Singh, was arrested from Hoshiarpur in Punjab where he lived, they said. The matter was reported by the woman at Cyber Police Station in west district alleging that she was being harassed by a man she had come in contact with on Instagram, police said. The alleged man, later identified as Jasmeet Singh, began chatting with the woman through video calls and recorded a few private ones, a senior police officer said. Later, leveraging those videos he started harassing her and also demanded money. He threatened her that he will post them on social media and will also forward them to her family, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Gautam. Initially, the complainant kept the whole matter under wraps, but had to approach police when Singh accessed her and her family members’ social media accounts and shared the videos with them and on social media, Gautam said.

He started demanding physical relations from the woman as a payoff to delete those videos, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was using a virtual private network (VPN) for accessing the social media and not any phone connection, he said.

He was later arrested and the mobile phone used in the crime was recovered from his possession, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

