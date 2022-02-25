Ukraine's city of Lviv introduces curfew - Ifax

Ukraine's western city of Lviv has introduced a curfew, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Friday citing a city official.

"The curfew is introduced from 22:00 to 06:00. We will provide passes to residents of the region employed in critical infrastructure," Interfax quoted the head of local military administration Maxim Kozitsky as saying.

