Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon's condemnation of invasion
- Country:
- Lebanon
Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page.
"The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of Self-distancing and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic," the statement said.
Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine