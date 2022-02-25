Left Menu

2 held with 1.04 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 cr in Assam

Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons along with 1.04 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:49 IST
Assam Police recovered 1.04 kg of heroin at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons along with 1.04 kg of heroin worth Rs 7 crore at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district. "Appreciate the fine police work displayed by John Das APS, SDPO Bokajan, along with Insp M Brahma OC Bokajan, ASCOM Rabi Gill, C20 CrPF camp Bokajan, SI Biplob Das, and team. Today afternoon, this team recovered heroin worth more than Rs 7 crores near Gharialdubi, Bokajan," Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police (DGP), Assam said in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appreciated the achievement of police against drug menace. "Karbi Anglong Police continues its drive against the drug menace with new achievements each day! has recovered 1.04 kg Heroin at Bokajan, Karbi Anglong. Two accused have been arrested in the operation," tweeted Sarma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

