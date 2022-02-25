Left Menu

Russia says it is surprised by Lebanon's condemnation of invasion

Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page. "The statement...

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:00 IST
Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these events, noting that Russia spared no effort in contributing to the advancement and stability of the Lebanese Republic," the statement said. Lebanon condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and called on Moscow to halt its military operations at once.

The foreign ministry statement led to internal criticism from some cabinet ministers, members of parliament and political parties including the powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah. "What foreign policy is Lebanon following and where is Lebanon's interest in that? Please clarify for us foreign minister," Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim Al Moussawi wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib could not immediately be reached for comment.

