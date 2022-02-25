Delhi: Kin of 13 COVID warriors to get Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia relief

Left Menu

The Delhi government has decided to give an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 COVID warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has decided to give an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 COVID warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic. The compensation was approved in the meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

In this meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''COVID-19 warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives. We salute their spirit on behalf of the Delhi Government.'' ''Our Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always stood in solidarity with the families of COVID warriors. This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of COVID warriors that the government and society are always with them. While this compensation amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered, it will definitely contribute to them leading a dignified life", Sisodia added.

COVID-19 warriors, whose families will receive ex-gratia compensation are Dr Abha Bhandari, Seema, Kamlesh, Chiinneiching and Rajkumar Agrawal of LNJP hospital, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Munesh Devi, Surender Kumar, Dr Yasir Naseem, G. Ajay Kumar, Dr Parvinder Pal Singh and Dr Mithilesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

