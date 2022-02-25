NIA conducts searches in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh in CPI(Maoist) recruitment case

The NIA on Friday conducted searches at three locations in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case of recruitment of vulnerable youths in the banned CPI(Maoist), an official said.

The searches were carried out in Wayanad district of Kerala and Guntur and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The case relates to provide training to the new recruits of the CPI(Maoist) for their induction into its frontal organisations, organising terrorist camps to further its activities and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, the official said.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and SIM cards have been seized, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

