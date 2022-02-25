Left Menu

U.S. providing $600 mln for Ukraine defensive weapons -House Speaker Pelosi

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said lawmakers are ensuring that $600 million for "lethal defense weapons" previously approved for Ukraine is being delivered to battle Russia's unfolding attack.

"What we're doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people; that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million for them to fight their own fight," she said, speaking to reporters in San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

