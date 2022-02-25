Left Menu

Russia accuses Ukraine of going silent on talks possibility

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:20 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday it had offered to hold talks with Ukraine in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine said it was willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, but said Ukraine had instead proposed Warsaw as a venue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainians had then taken what he described as a quite a long time-out and that there was now a "pause" in contacts.

During that pause, he said Ukrainian nationalists had deployed missile systems in residential areas in big cities. He did not provide evidence to back the assertion, but said it was a very dangerous development.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

