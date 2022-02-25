Russia accuses Ukraine of going silent on talks possibility

The Kremlin said on Friday it had offered to hold talks with Ukraine in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine said it was willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, but said Ukraine had instead proposed Warsaw as a venue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainians had then taken what he described as a quite a long time-out and that there was now a "pause" in contacts.

During that pause, he said Ukrainian nationalists had deployed missile systems in residential areas in big cities. He did not provide evidence to back the assertion, but said it was a very dangerous development.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

