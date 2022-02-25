Mumbai: Senior banker ends life by jumping off 16th floor of high-rise
A senior official of a bank allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a building in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday morning, police said.
Shlok Shashikant Kapoor (42) was senior vice president of Sumitomo Mitsui Bank and the incident took place at around 10:30am in D Wing of Ashoka Towers, a Bhoiwada police station official said.
''A diary found at his residence had a suicide note. It seems he was under pressure due to the workload for the past two to three months. He was also being treated for depression by a prominent doctor based in Gamdevi,'' he said.
An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Bhoiwada police station official added.
