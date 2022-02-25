Left Menu

Russia facing more resistance than it expected in Ukraine- U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:22 IST
Russia is facing more resistance than Moscow anticipated in its invasion of Ukraine, including in its advance on the capital, Kyiv, and appears to have lost some of its momentum, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

"We do assess that there is greater resistance by the Ukrainians than the Russians expected," the senior U.S. defense official said, adding Ukraine's command and control of its military "remains intact."

