Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL45 UKRAINE-INDIA-RUSSIA-SUPPORT Russia expects India's support when UNSC takes up resolution on Ukraine: CDA Babushkin New Delhi: Russia on Friday said it expects support from India at the UN Security Council when the global body takes up a crucial resolution on the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

DEL33 PM-LD DEF BUDGET Customised, unique system main principle of country's security: PM New Delhi: Batting for indigenisation in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the main principle of security is a customised system and that the surprise element is possible only when equipment is developed in the country.

DEL15 UKRAINE-JAISHANKAR-LD-BLINKEN Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night held separate telephonic conversations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, insisting that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

DEL29 VIRUS-MHA-GUIDELINES Centre asks states, UTs to allow relaxation of Covid curbs New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked states and union territories to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases.

DEL78 JAISHANKAR-UKRAINE-TALKS EAM Jaishankar receives phone call from Ukrainian foreign minister New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial vote at the UN Security Council on the Russian attack on Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and shared his assessment of the current situation in Ukraine.

DEL76 UKRAINE-INDIANS-RUSSIA 'Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine should stay calm' New Delhi: Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine should stay calm and remain wherever they are residing, Russian diplomatic sources said on Friday amid India's diplomatic overdrive to evacuate its citizens from the eastern European nation.

DEL52 UKRAINE-INDIANS-EVACUATION Govt to bear cost of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine New Delhi: The government is making efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings with its neighbouring countries and they would then be brought back home, official sources said on Friday.

DEL83 AVI-AI-2NDLD UKRAINE Air India to operate two flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine New Delhi: Air India will operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive against it, senior government officials said.

DEL72 CBI-NSE-3RDLD ARREST CBI arrests ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian over irregularities in National Stock Exchange New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former NSE group operating officer Anand Subramanian after expanding its probe into a co-location scam in the exchange following ''fresh facts'' in a SEBI report that referred to a mysterious yogi guiding the actions of former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, officials said on Friday.

DEL77 VISTA-OFFICES-MINISTRIES Offices in Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan asked to shift by June-end for Central Vista revamp New Delhi: All government offices housed in the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan have been asked to shift to a new location on the KG Marg in Lutyens' Delhi by June-end for the construction of MP chambers there under the Centre’s Central Vista revamp project.

DEL84 DL-DDMA-2NDLD RELAXATIONS All Covid curbs to be lifted in Delhi from Monday, physical classes to start in schools from Apr 1 New Delhi: Amid a decline in Covid cases, the DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and restart physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1. LEGAL LGD16 SC-CRYPTO CURRENCY SC asks Centre to clear its stand on legality of Cryptocurrency trade in India New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to make its stand clear on whether cryptocurrency trade involving Bitcoin or any other such currencies is legal in India or not.

BUSINESS DEL75 BIZ-FM Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sitharaman says India's development challenged as world peace threatened Mumbai: In the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that never has the globe peace faced challenges of this significance since World War-II, and India's development is ''challenged'' by the recent events.

FOREIGN FGN111 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-6THLD INVASION Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion Kyiv: Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)