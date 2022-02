UK summons Belarus ambassador over Ukraine invasion

Britain on Friday said it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador, Maxim Yermalovich, to protest Belarus assistance to Russia with its military invasion of Ukraine.

Minister for Europe and North America, James Cleverly said: "The UK condemns the role Belarus is playing in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus must stop supporting Russia's illegal and unprovoked actions."

