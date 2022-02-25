NIA special court in Patna jails 3 FICN traffickers for 8 years for smuggling

A special NIA court here on Friday jailed three traffickers of Fake Indian Currency Notes for eight years for smuggling FICN.

They were convicted on Tuesday.

Selim Sk and Shahnawaz Shaikh of West Bengal's Malda district and Mannalal Chaudhary of Bihar's West Champaran district were convicted under sections of the IPC and awarded eight years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN by the Bettiah Police in February, 2019 having a face value of Rs 4 lakh from the possession of one Julkar Shaikh of Malda in Bettiah.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed four charge-sheets in the case.

