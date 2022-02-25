Left Menu

NIA special court in Patna jails 3 FICN traffickers for 8 years for smuggling

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:32 IST
NIA special court in Patna jails 3 FICN traffickers for 8 years for smuggling
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Friday jailed three traffickers of Fake Indian Currency Notes for eight years for smuggling FICN.

They were convicted on Tuesday.

Selim Sk and Shahnawaz Shaikh of West Bengal's Malda district and Mannalal Chaudhary of Bihar's West Champaran district were convicted under sections of the IPC and awarded eight years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN by the Bettiah Police in February, 2019 having a face value of Rs 4 lakh from the possession of one Julkar Shaikh of Malda in Bettiah.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed four charge-sheets in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022