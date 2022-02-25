Gujarat: Western Railway official, 2 pvt firm staffers held by CBI for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a senior Western Railway official based in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, an official said.

AK Choudhary, Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahmedabad was held along with Anil Patil, serving as Deputy General Manager with Mumbai based VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt Ltd and Amit Patel,who is an Ahmedabad-based employee of that firm, he said.

''The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused as well as their associates in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna. Incriminating documents were recovered during the searches,'' he said.

''Choudhary, as Chief Project Director for Railway Electrification in Ahmedabad, demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Patil for showing favours in a tender awarded to the said company for Traction Sub-station (TSS) line laying and for construction of foundation at Wankaner in Gujarat. Patil sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was then collected by his employee Patel,'' the official said.

Soon after Patel delivered the cash to Choudhary here on Friday, the CBI team nabbed both of them and arrested Patil later from Mumbai, a release said.

