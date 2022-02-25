Left Menu

Gujarat: Western Railway official, 2 pvt firm staffers held by CBI for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a senior Western Railway official based in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, an official said.AK Choudhary, Chief Project Director CPD, Railway Electrification RE, Western Railway, Ahmedabad was held along with Anil Patil, serving as Deputy General Manager with Mumbai based VIKRAN Engineering Exim Pvt Ltd and Amit Patel,who is an Ahmedabad-based employee of that firm, he said.The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused as well as their associates in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:41 IST
Gujarat: Western Railway official, 2 pvt firm staffers held by CBI for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a senior Western Railway official based in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, an official said.

AK Choudhary, Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahmedabad was held along with Anil Patil, serving as Deputy General Manager with Mumbai based VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt Ltd and Amit Patel,who is an Ahmedabad-based employee of that firm, he said.

''The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused as well as their associates in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna. Incriminating documents were recovered during the searches,'' he said.

''Choudhary, as Chief Project Director for Railway Electrification in Ahmedabad, demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from Patil for showing favours in a tender awarded to the said company for Traction Sub-station (TSS) line laying and for construction of foundation at Wankaner in Gujarat. Patil sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was then collected by his employee Patel,'' the official said.

Soon after Patel delivered the cash to Choudhary here on Friday, the CBI team nabbed both of them and arrested Patil later from Mumbai, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022