Left Menu

NIA constable held in rape case in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

A head constable of the National Investigation Agency NIA was arrested in southwest Delhis Sarojini Nagar area for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Friday. On the basis of technical surveillance, accused Dhiman was traced and found working as head constable with NIA on deputation from BSF to NIA, a senior police officer said. The accused has been traced and arrested, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:45 IST
NIA constable held in rape case in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was arrested in southwest Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Friday. According to police, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a call regarding rape was received. The woman alleged that one Sushil Dhiman has committed rape with her. They both are known to each other for the last three years, police added A case was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station and investigation initiated, police said. On the basis of technical surveillance, accused Dhiman was traced and found working as head constable with NIA (on deputation from BSF to NIA), a senior police officer said. The accused has been traced and arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022