NIA constable held in rape case in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar
A head constable of the National Investigation Agency NIA was arrested in southwest Delhis Sarojini Nagar area for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Friday. On the basis of technical surveillance, accused Dhiman was traced and found working as head constable with NIA on deputation from BSF to NIA, a senior police officer said. The accused has been traced and arrested, he added.
A head constable of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was arrested in southwest Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area for allegedly raping a woman, police said on Friday. According to police, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a call regarding rape was received. The woman alleged that one Sushil Dhiman has committed rape with her. They both are known to each other for the last three years, police added A case was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station and investigation initiated, police said. On the basis of technical surveillance, accused Dhiman was traced and found working as head constable with NIA (on deputation from BSF to NIA), a senior police officer said. The accused has been traced and arrested, he added.
