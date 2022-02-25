Man killed by kin of married woman in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was killed and his body thrown into a well allegedly by kin of a married woman, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday.

Kartik Nitnawre, a resident of Dahegaon, was killed on Thursday afternoon, a Kalmeshwar police station official said.

He said the accused got to know that Nitnawre had met a woman who was married for the past one year.

''They warned Nitnawre to not meet the woman hence and an argument ensued, during which four people killed him and threw his body in a well. All four were arrested under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)