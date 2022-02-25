BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son seeks pre-arrest bail

Neil Somaiya, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son, has filed an anticipatory bail application before a court here, fearing arrest by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.

Additional sessions judge Deepak Bhagwat is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

Last week, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had demanded the arrest Kirit Somaiya and his son for their alleged links to the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case.

Neil Somaiya said in the application that if a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him, he should get 72-hour notice before arrest, his lawyer said.

Kirit Somaiya, a former MP from Mumbai, has leveled corruption allegations against several leaders of the Shiv Sena and other constituents of the ruling MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

Raut had alleged that Neil Somaiya had links with Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud.

Denying allegations, Kirit Somaiya had said that he was ready to face any investigation.

