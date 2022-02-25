Ukrainian central bank sends $650 mln to back up armed forces, TASS says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:08 IST
Ukraine's central bank transferred around $650 million to the state budget on Friday, to be used for military purposes and to cover other state needs, Russian state TASS newsagency reported.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian central bank suspended foreign exchange cash withdrawals and limited how much local currency people could take out of ATMs after Russia started its invasion.
