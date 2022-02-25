Russia-Ukraine conflict spills into UN environmental summit

Ukraine has asked the United Nations to cease talks on a proposal by Russia at a high-level environmental summit in Kenya, citing Russia's invasion of its country, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Some delegates told Reuters the move threatened to cast a pall over the talks in Nairobi, where nations are discussing issues including a treaty to tackle plastic waste billed as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement. The proposal by Russia, which involved the regional make-up of United Nations environmental body UNEP, was one of several resolutions due to be presented for adoption at the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) next week.

In the letter sent to UNEP on Thursday, Ukraine's embassy in Kenya said it was impossible to hold discussions on the Russian proposal due to "the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation to Ukraine" and "blatant violations of norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations". Ukraine said it was "not in a position" to support Russia's proposal, meaning the resolution may fail to be adopted given the U.N. body has historically worked on a consensus basis.

UNEP, Ukraine's embassy in Kenya and Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the United States, Britain and the European Union.

Representatives from Russia have participated in preparatory talks this week in Nairobi ahead of the UNEA environmental summit due to start on Monday.

