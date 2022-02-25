DA case: Bail plea of suspended IPS official rejected by Chhattisgarh HC
The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday rejected the interim bail plea of suspended IPS officer GP Singh, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case.
The court of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari rejected the interim bail plea of Singh, said Deputy Advocate General Animesh Tiwari.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had apprehended Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer, from Gurugram in Haryana on January 11 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Singh, who was placed under suspension on July 5 last year, is also charged with sedition and promoting enmity.
