Congress appoints Capt Ajay Singh Yadav as AICC National Chairman of OBC department

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as the National Chairman of OBC department of All India Congress Committee with immediate effect. "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav as the Chairman, OBC Department AICC with immediate effect. The Party appreciates the contributions of outgoing Chairman, Tamradhwaj Sahu," Congress MP K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has tendered his resignation from the post of National Chairman of OBC department of All India Congress Committee. Sahu sent his resignation to Sonia Gandhi.

He wrote, " I tender my resignation from the post of Chairman of the OBC department, AICC. I constantly tried my level best to discharge my duties for the committed massive support of OBCs in favour of the Congress as well as strengthening the Department at grassroots levels." He further added that he has constituted the committees of the OBC Department in all states at all levels to spread the ideology of the Congress party. (ANI)

