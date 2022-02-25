Pakistan providing arms to youth to trigger violence in J&K: DGP

Asserting that attempts are being made from across the border to “provide oxygen” to terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday said Pakistan is trying to provide arms to the youth to trigger violence in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters in Udhampur, the director general of police said Pakistan was using money generated from drug trafficking to fund terror activities and disturb peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani agencies through social media are making attempts to mislead our youth and arm them with weapons to trigger violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said. ''Attempts are being made from across the border to provide oxygen to the terror groups by dropping weapons through drones and other sources,'' he said. ''Jammu and Kashmir Police has been working tirelessly with other security forces and with the support of people, their (Pakistan) evil designs would be foiled and the peace process would be further consolidated,'' he added.

Singh emphasised that it is the responsibility of the young officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to guide the youth on the right path. The DGP said all attempts of Pakistan to send terrorists and smuggle in weapons and explosives have been successfully foiled.

“The LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) had yesterday dropped a consignment of explosive material, IEDs, and pistols from across the border using drones. It is the first time that chemicals have been sent in liquid form and they are being analysed. We are trying to find out the intended target,” he said.

Singh further said 182 terrorists were killed and over 300 weapons recovered in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

''We have to continue our good work to further strengthen peace in J&K,'' the DGP said. Singh said Jammu and Kashmir Police has faced many challenges posed by Pakistan-sponsored elements and asserted that the force has overcome them with fortitude. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a women police station in Udhamur, the DGP said it is the policy of the administration to provide better legal support to women. The opening up of separate women police stations will provide an opportunity to women to come forward more freely to report a crime as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably, the DGP informed.

