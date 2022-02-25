Left Menu

Delhi sees 460 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as it registered 460 new cases against 583 reported on Thursday

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST
Delhi reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as it registered 460 new cases against 583 reported on Thursday. The total active cases in Delhi stand at 2,085. The positivity rate is 0.81 per cent.

Two people died of COVID in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government informed in its health bulletin on Friday. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 649 recoveries taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the national capital to 18,30,412.

The bulletin said Delhi has 5673 containment zones. It said 52,770 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 6,953 took their first dose and 42,881 their second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 19,249 while a total of 2,936 precaution doses were also given to the eligible beneficiaries. With a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that all coronavirus-related restrictions in the national capital will be lifted from February 28. (ANI)

