Left Menu

Over 200-years-old artillery shells recovered from isolated area near Ambala City

The force will contact Army authorities and due procedure will be followed to dispose of these shells, they said.A case under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Shahzadpur police station in Ambala.A few years back also such shells were recovered from a riverbed in Naraingarh area of the district.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:25 IST
Over 200-years-old artillery shells recovered from isolated area near Ambala City
  • Country:
  • India

Over 200-years-old artillery shells were recovered from an isolated area in Manglor village, around 25 km from Ambala City on Friday, police said.

They are most likely to be spent shells but a bomb disposal squad was still rushed to the spot, police said.

Some passers-by noticed the shells and informed police who rushed to the site which is near Begna river.

Police said the shells were old, rusted and of different shapes and sizes. They were packed in empty cement bags and seemed to be 232-years-old. A villager said that a few decades ago the Army had conducted an exercise in this area. Police, however, said the matter is being investigated and the entire area has been cordoned off. The force will contact Army authorities and due procedure will be followed to dispose of these shells, they said.

A case under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Shahzadpur police station in Ambala.

A few years back also such shells were recovered from a riverbed in Naraingarh area of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022