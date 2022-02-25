Left Menu

Man kill daughter, hangs self in Ghaziabad

In the morning, when Shivani woke up, she found Amit and their daughter Bhoomika hanging with a rope, Circle Officer City-1 Swatantra Singh said, adding that they had married three years ago.Police said the victims wife said they were facing a financial crisis due to Amits spending on liquor.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:26 IST
Man kill daughter, hangs self in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A man here committed suicide after killing his two-year-old daughter following an altercation with his wife, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night in the Vijaynagar area after Amit, who worked as a salesman at a petrol pump, returned home and had a heated argument with his wife Shivani over finances. He, along with his wife and daughter, slept in their room. In the morning, when Shivani woke up, she found Amit and their daughter Bhoomika hanging with a rope, Circle Officer (City-1) Swatantra Singh said, adding that they had married three years ago.

Police said the victim’s wife said they were facing a financial crisis due to Amit’s spending on liquor. Shivani told police that Amit was pressuring her to search for a job to increase their income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022