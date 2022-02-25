Left Menu

NATO making more deployments in east after Russian invasion

Updated: 25-02-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:40 IST
NATO making more deployments in east after Russian invasion
NATO leaders said on Friday they were deploying more troops to eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Moscow had lied about its intentions.

"No one should be fooled by the Russian government's barrage of lies," the 30 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual summit chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance," the statement said, without giving more details.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

