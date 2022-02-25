NATO making more deployments in east after Russian invasion
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO leaders said on Friday they were deploying more troops to eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Moscow had lied about its intentions.
"No one should be fooled by the Russian government's barrage of lies," the 30 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual summit chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance," the statement said, without giving more details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Moscow
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Secretary-
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine