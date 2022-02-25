Russian forces cut off two cities in northeastern Ukraine- IFX
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:43 IST
Russian forces have cut off two cities - Sumy and Konotop - in northeastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
The forces have taken out 211 Ukrainian military targets, Interfax reported, citing the ministry.
