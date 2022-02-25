Left Menu

Ukraine official says country has control of attacked territory

Ukraine's presidential adviser said on Friday the country had kept control of territory attacked by Russian forces. "Russia's idea is to create chaos and form a temporary administration," Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Ukraine official says country has control of attacked territory

Ukraine's presidential adviser said on Friday the country had kept control of territory attacked by Russian forces. "Russia's idea is to create chaos and form a temporary administration," Mykhailo Podolyak said. The most severe situation was in the cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Yug, he added.

Ukraine Prime minister Denys Shmygal said the government was preparing a state loan for up to 400 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($13.47 billion), issued gradually as military bonds. ($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

