Could not spot man in police uniform in TI parade : Anis' father

The father of student leader Anis Khan, whose mysterious death has triggered protests across West Bengal, on Friday said he could not spot the man who had come to his house in police uniform on the night the student leader was allegedly killed, at the test idenitication (TI) parade conducted during the day as per the order of Calcutta High Court.

Salim Khan, a septugenarian, went to the correctional home at Uluberia where the arrested two in the case - a home guard and a civic volunteer - were kept and subjected to the identification process.

TI parade is the drill in which the victim or his family are made to identify the accused in a crime.

Khan, who had approached the HC for an enquiry by an independent agency and not by the special investigating team appointed by the government, was accompanied by his lawyer. The court had on Thursday allowed the SIT probe under strict monitoring. After the TI parade he told waiting reporters, ''I could not spot the person from the two presented before me. The man in police uniform police who had come to my house on that fateful night of February 18 was not there.'' Voicing displeasure, he said ''I am not happy with the SIT investigation. I want court monitored CBI probe.'' On his return Khan met a delegation of Left Front leaders at his residence and iterated his demand. CPI-M state secretary Suryakanta Mishra, senior party leader Rabin Deb and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose were among those who met the bereaved father.

They went to the second floor of Khan's house from where Anis, a former SFI leader and a prominent anti-CAA protestor was allegedly thrown out. His family had alleged that Anis had been thrown out from there by four policemen from Amta police station who had forced themselves into his house in the midnight of February 18. There is an unfinished structure with windows having no grill in the second floor. They claimed that his body was seen lying outside the house and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The local police station was informed but policemen arrived the next day.

The Left leaders did not talk to the waiting reporters present at the house.

CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya had said that the incident was a brutal one and that Anis had been killed in ''cold blood''. The high level probe into the incident should not be influenced by the state police, he had said after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)