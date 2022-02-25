Left Menu

Local body staff plants drug in husband's vehicle; arrested

Kerala police on Friday said they have arrested a 34-year old panchayat member and her accomplice for allegedly trying to trap her husband in a drug case so that she could carry on her relationship with another man who is a non-resident Indian NRI.The local body member Soumya conspired with her friend and planted five grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in her husband Sunils motorbike.On February 22, the police said they got a tip-off that Sunils two-wheeler contained the contraband and seized it, the police told PTI Investigations revealed that Sunil was innocent, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:59 IST
Local body staff plants drug in husband's vehicle; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday said they have arrested a 34-year old panchayat member and her accomplice for allegedly trying to trap her husband in a drug case so that she could carry on her relationship with another man who is a non-resident Indian (NRI).

The local body member Soumya conspired with her friend and planted five grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, in her husband Sunil's motorbike.

On February 22, the police said they got a tip-off that Sunil's two-wheeler contained the contraband and seized it, the police told PTI Investigations revealed that Sunil was innocent, they said. Further acting on the clues from their informant, the police said they found out that the person who planted the drug was Soumya's friend.

He was arrested on the basis of the call records which revealed that he was in touch with the NRI. Also, it came to light that the NRI was in contact with Soumya. When interrogated, she confessed to the crime, they said. The police said they have arrested also the man who supplied the MDMA. PTI RRTNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022