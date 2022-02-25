Debt-ridden man plots robbery in his flat, gets flatmates looted: Police

A debt-ridden man has been arrested along with his three accomplices for allegedly plotting a robbery in his rented accommodation and looting valuables from his six other flatmates, police said on Friday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Punjab natives Rajpal, Vijay Pal Singh and Gopal besides the robbery mastermind Ajay, a resident of Aurangabad in Maharastra.

Police said Ajay had incurred huge debts and hatched the conspiracy to clear it. As per the hatched by him, his three accomplices rang the bell of the Uppal Southend flat in Gurugram's sector 49 and asked the youths living there if they have been vaccinated for Covid.

And before they could respond, the trio barged into the flat flashing a toy gun at and the decamped after looting laptops, mobile phones and other valuables from the flat, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Aman Yadav said. Ajay too was in the flat when the robbery took place around 8 pm on Thursday, Yadav said, adding the trio was arrested soon after the crime was reported to the police. On questioning of the trio, Ajay’s role in hatching the conspiracy too came to the fore and he too was arrested, he said, adding the police also managed to recover various looted articles besides a toy gun used in the crime.

The victims of the crime were identified as Ravi, Darshan, Sagar, Akshay, Abhijeet, Preetam and Suraj who lodged the complaint with the police after the crime. The victims belong to various places in the country and worked in a private sector company in Gurgaon.

