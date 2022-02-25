PM Modi condoles death of ex-Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal on Friday. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief.

"Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Shri Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he wrote. Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday. He was 83.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice- from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. (ANI)

