Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of ex-Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:15 IST
PM Modi condoles death of ex-Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal
Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal on Friday. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief.

"Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Shri Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he wrote. Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday. He was 83.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice- from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022