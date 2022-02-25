Ukraine warns gas transit pipelines could be Russian targets
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:26 IST
Ukraine's interior ministry said on Friday Russian troops could target natural gas transit pipelines from Russia to Europe.
The ministry called on Ukrainians to watch out for any people with Russian accents who suddenly arrived in their region. It said several saboteur groups has been discovered in Kyiv and warned that more were appearing in other cities.
