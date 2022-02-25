Left Menu

Norway prepared to send more troops to eastern NATO members, government says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:34 IST
Norway is prepared to send additional troops to NATO's eastern member states if the alliance asks for it, Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen told a news conference on Friday.

Norwegian troops are currently deployed in Lithuania and the contingent there is set to further increase in the coming days.

