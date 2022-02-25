Ukraine's Kuleba says Russia wants to 'dehumanize' Ukrainians
Russia plans a massive false flag operation to "dehumanize" Ukrainians, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter citing intelligence. "Don't trust fakes. Ukraine defends its land in a just and defensive war. Unlike Russia, we don't target kindergartens and civilians," he wrote.
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:39 IST
"Don't trust fakes. Ukraine defends its land in a just and defensive war. Unlike Russia, we don't target kindergartens and civilians," he wrote.
