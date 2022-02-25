UK says Russian forces continue advance towards Kyiv

Britain's defence intelligence chief said on Friday that Russian forces were continuing to advance towards Kyiv as they sought to topple Ukraine's government. "Russian forces continue to advance on two axis towards Kyiv. Their objective is to encircle the capital, to secure control of the population and change the regime," Chief of Defence Intelligence Jim Hockenhull said.

"Russia continues to conduct strikes across Ukraine. Overnight Russia launched a concerted series of strikes on targets in Kyiv. Multiple Rocket Launchers have been employed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv. "Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to offer strong resistance, focusing on the defence of key cities throughout Ukraine."

