U.N. aid chief says more than $1 bln needed for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:04 IST
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that more than $1 billion will be needed for aid operations in Ukraine over the next three months as hundreds of thousands of people are on the move after Russia invaded its neighbor.

"We're going to need to use cash for the delivery of assistance, and we're going to need to use that cash safely. We're looking obviously at the impact of sanctions on our operations," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

