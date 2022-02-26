Left Menu

5 missing persons reunited with their families by police in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:16 IST
Five missing persons including four females were reunited with their family members in Jammu district on Friday, officials said They said police had formed special teams after five missing persons complaints were filed at different police stations. The special police teams made strenuous efforts and used CCTV footage to trace all the missing persons, they said.

Subsequently, the families of the missing persons were informed and all the traced persons were reunited after completing all the legal formalities, they added.

