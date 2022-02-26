Left Menu

UK calls on NATO leaders to use SWIFT payments system to hurt Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:21 IST
UK calls on NATO leaders to use SWIFT payments system to hurt Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on leaders of NATO member countries on Friday to use the SWIFT international payments system to damage Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his government.

Johnson said Britain would introduce sanctions against Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the package of measures announced on Thursday, his office said. The Prime Minister called on NATO leaders to take immediate action with SWIFT "to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime," Johnson's office said on Friday after a call with the NATO leaders.

Johnson's office added that the world must make certain Putin's invasion of Ukraine fails and that there could be no normalisation of relations with Russia after the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022