Retired forest officer found dead at home in Lucknow

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:29 IST
A retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Vishalkhand area here on Friday, police said.

They said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide.

The body of Atibal Singh, 67, was found in the bathroom by a domestic worker, police added.

Singh lived with his wife in thew house and she was out shopping when the incident took place.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gomti Nagar, Shweta Srivastav said, ''The domestic worker and some neighbours took Atibal Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A revolver registered in his name was seized from the bathroom where the body was found, she said, adding that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, noting the family members were yet to register a complaint.

