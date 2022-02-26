Canter driver burnt alive after accident on NH-2 in Mathura

The driver of a canter was burnt alive after hitting an unknown vehicle near Alwar bridge here on National Highway-2 on intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

The CNG canter, laden with footwear, caught fire after the mishap under the Highway police station area, they said.

''The collision was so massive that the canter driver was stuck between the steering of the vehicle and his seat,'' District Chief Fire officer Pramod Sharma said.

According to officials, the CNG canter caught fire due to short circuit in the driver cabin.

The two fire tenders struggled for nearly an hour to douse the fire, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Karanjeet of Etah district.

The canter was proceeding to Agra from Bahadurgarh in Haryana.