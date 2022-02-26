Left Menu

Canter driver burnt alive after accident on NH-2 in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:39 IST
Canter driver burnt alive after accident on NH-2 in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a canter was burnt alive after hitting an unknown vehicle near Alwar bridge here on National Highway-2 on intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

The CNG canter, laden with footwear, caught fire after the mishap under the Highway police station area, they said.

''The collision was so massive that the canter driver was stuck between the steering of the vehicle and his seat,'' District Chief Fire officer Pramod Sharma said.

According to officials, the CNG canter caught fire due to short circuit in the driver cabin.

The two fire tenders struggled for nearly an hour to douse the fire, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Karanjeet of Etah district.

The canter was proceeding to Agra from Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022