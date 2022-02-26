Left Menu

Greek embassy staff leave Kyiv as fighting reaches city's outskirts

Embassy staff and Greek citizens who wish to leave the city will depart by road. Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters as fighting reached the city's outskirts.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv are leaving the city, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, but consulates in Mariupol and Odessa will remain open.

The ministry said it approved the ambassador's request as safety in the city had rapidly deteriorated. Embassy staff and Greek citizens who wish to leave the city will depart by road.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters as fighting reached the city's outskirts. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to seize power and make peace.

