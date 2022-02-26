Greek embassy staff leave Kyiv as fighting reaches city's outskirts
Embassy staff and Greek citizens who wish to leave the city will depart by road. Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters as fighting reached the city's outskirts.
- Country:
- Greece
Greece's embassy staff and its ambassador in Kyiv are leaving the city, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday, but consulates in Mariupol and Odessa will remain open.
The ministry said it approved the ambassador's request as safety in the city had rapidly deteriorated. Embassy staff and Greek citizens who wish to leave the city will depart by road.
Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters as fighting reached the city's outskirts. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to seize power and make peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war
Ukrainian veterans in Poland prepare to re-enlist as Russia tensions mount
London marine insurers add Russian, Ukrainian waters to high risk list
Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace