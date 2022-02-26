'Thousands, thousands' of Russians will die in Ukraine - Ukrainian official
As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during two Chechen wars, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov warned on Friday. "Thousands. Thousands," Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war. "Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you.
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:24 IST
"Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don't send them to certain death! They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city," he pleaded.
